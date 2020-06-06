BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stock Holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,287 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in FMC were worth $10,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FMC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $103.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.59 and a 200 day moving average of $93.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.82. FMC Corp has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $108.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

