BMO Capital Markets Boosts Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $365.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $330.00 to $365.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.
CP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $252.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $380.00 to $359.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Veritas Investment Research cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $321.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $301.00.
Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $265.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.58. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $275.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.95.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.05%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,118,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,224,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,331,868,000 after acquiring an additional 879,056 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,005,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $660,011,000 after acquiring an additional 835,865 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 222.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 930,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,433,000 after acquiring an additional 641,600 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,279,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $500,458,000 after acquiring an additional 408,973 shares during the period. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
