BMO Capital Markets Boosts Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $365.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $330.00 to $365.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $252.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $380.00 to $359.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Veritas Investment Research cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $321.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $301.00.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $265.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.58. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $275.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $1.56. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,118,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,224,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,331,868,000 after acquiring an additional 879,056 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,005,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $660,011,000 after acquiring an additional 835,865 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 222.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 930,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,433,000 after acquiring an additional 641,600 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,279,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $500,458,000 after acquiring an additional 408,973 shares during the period. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.