Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYD) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,325 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.33% of Blackrock Muniyield Fund worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MYD. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 232,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 156,782 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 381,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 135,965 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,386,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after acquiring an additional 85,059 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 416,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 41,690 shares in the last quarter. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYD stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Blackrock Muniyield Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

