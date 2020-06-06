BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 31,154 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.45% of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 664,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 344,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 248,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 14,037 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 242,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 59,614 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 229,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 33,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MFL opened at $12.93 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

