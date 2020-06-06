BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Equities researchers at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 111.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $26.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioXcel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Shares of BTAI stock opened at $47.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market cap of $992.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 2.12. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $53.10.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21). On average, research analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

