BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) Stake Lessened by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BioSig Technologies were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSGM. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in BioSig Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 12,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BioSig Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kenneth L. Londoner bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $37,520.00. Also, CEO Kenneth L. Londoner bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $39,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,276,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,833,552.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 19,967 shares of company stock valued at $118,265 over the last three months. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioSig Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of BioSig Technologies in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioSig Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioSig Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th.

Shares of BSGM stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. BioSig Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $12.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.45 and a quick ratio of 9.95.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.22). On average, research analysts predict that BioSig Technologies Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

BioSig Technologies Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures.

