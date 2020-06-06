Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $306.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $310.11 and a 200-day moving average of $304.23. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $374.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush lowered their price target on Biogen from $306.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $331.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.46.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

