Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig Sells 15,000 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig sold 15,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $1,083,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BILL opened at $70.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.68. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $97.84.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $41.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.02 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 17.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bill.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, First Analysis started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth $1,903,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth $12,641,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

