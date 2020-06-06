BetProtocol (BEPRO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.74 Million

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. One BetProtocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BetProtocol has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $358,606.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.99 or 0.02013555 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00183471 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00045255 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00122493 BTC.

BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com . BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol

BetProtocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BetProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

