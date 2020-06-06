Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $32,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yale University acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $1,097,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $297,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 45.5% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 15.2% during the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 55,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Cfra decreased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $283.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.00.

BDX opened at $242.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $255,116.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

