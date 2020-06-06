Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) EVP Patrick Kaltenbach Sells 1,049 Shares of Stock

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $255,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $242.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.77. The company has a market cap of $66.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $262.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra lowered their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

