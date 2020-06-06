Barclays Lowers Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Price Target to GBX 645

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 645 ($8.48) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 775 ($10.19) to GBX 685 ($9.01) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. HSBC cut their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 679 ($8.93) to GBX 573 ($7.54) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 880 ($11.58) to GBX 740 ($9.73) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Land Securities Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 779.07 ($10.25).

Shares of LON:LAND opened at GBX 691.80 ($9.10) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion and a PE ratio of -6.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 608.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 803.86. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of GBX 399.80 ($5.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,019.50 ($13.41).

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported GBX 55.90 ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 58 ($0.76) by GBX (2.10) (($0.03)). Equities research analysts expect that Land Securities Group will post 5883.9995757 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Mark Allan purchased 29,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 503 ($6.62) per share, with a total value of £149,320.58 ($196,422.76).

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

