Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Raised to $250.00 at Barclays

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.97% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADSK. Wedbush dropped their target price on Autodesk from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Autodesk from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Autodesk from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.57.
Autodesk stock opened at $233.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.71. The firm has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.62. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $234.54.
In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 11,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,306,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,010 shares of company stock valued at $3,945,756 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 458.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 223 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
