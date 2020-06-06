Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Raised to $250.00 at Barclays

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADSK. Wedbush dropped their target price on Autodesk from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Autodesk from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Autodesk from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.57.

Autodesk stock opened at $233.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.71. The firm has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.62. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $234.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.96 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 230.16% and a net margin of 8.91%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 11,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,306,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,010 shares of company stock valued at $3,945,756 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 458.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 223 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

