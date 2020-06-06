Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells $2,156,762.97 in Stock

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Director Daniel Scheinman sold 9,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $2,156,762.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,882.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Arista Networks stock opened at $235.17 on Friday. Arista Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $289.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.12.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arista Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 14th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.56.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.