Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells $2,156,762.97 in Stock

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Director Daniel Scheinman sold 9,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $2,156,762.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,882.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Arista Networks stock opened at $235.17 on Friday. Arista Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $289.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after acquiring an additional 18,979 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 39.0% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 101.4% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the period. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arista Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 14th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.56.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

