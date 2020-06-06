Arion (ARION) One Day Trading Volume Tops $51.00

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. Arion has a market cap of $28,978.96 and $51.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arion has traded down 28.7% against the US dollar. One Arion coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arion alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.99 or 0.02013555 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00183471 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00045255 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00122493 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 12,474,517 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.