Analysts Expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to Post $0.64 EPS

Equities analysts expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.85. PPG Industries posted earnings of $1.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $6.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PPG Industries.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPG. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised PPG Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,571,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $549,362,000 after purchasing an additional 947,678 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in PPG Industries by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,382,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $585,019,000 after purchasing an additional 179,975 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in PPG Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,406,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,809,000 after purchasing an additional 83,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,171,000 after purchasing an additional 35,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in PPG Industries by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,517,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,449,000 after purchasing an additional 131,853 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PPG opened at $113.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.32. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $134.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PPG Industries (PPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.