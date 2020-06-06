Analysts Expect Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Will Post Earnings of $4.94 Per Share

Analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) will post $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.93. Credit Acceptance posted earnings of $8.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year earnings of $17.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.16 to $22.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $22.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.01 to $24.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The credit services provider reported ($4.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by ($8.43). The firm had revenue of $389.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.56 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.08 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $316.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $350.00 to $150.00 and set a “market underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $241.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $483.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $321.54 and a 200-day moving average of $382.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.26. Credit Acceptance has a twelve month low of $199.00 and a twelve month high of $498.06. The company has a current ratio of 28.62, a quick ratio of 28.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

In other news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 10,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.20, for a total transaction of $4,722,737.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,986,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,692,323. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.99, for a total transaction of $4,319,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,497 shares of company stock worth $45,530,189. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACC. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $575,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $240,037,000 after buying an additional 352,127 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

