Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) SVP William J. Doherty Sells 50,400 Shares

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) SVP William J. Doherty sold 50,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total value of $5,132,232.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of APH opened at $107.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.32 and its 200 day moving average is $94.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $110.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.