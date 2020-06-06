Ameritek Ventures (OTCMKTS:ATVK) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Ameritek Ventures (OTCMKTS:ATVK)’s stock price rose 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 1,304,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 3,881,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About Ameritek Ventures (OTCMKTS:ATVK)

Ameritek Ventures focuses on designing and manufacturing vapor axial deposition/outside vapor deposition optical fiber preforms. These optical fiber preforms are the mainstay for fiber optic cables that are used in the telecommunications industry to transmit large amounts of data to and from communication towers for the Internet, cable television, and telephone industries.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Ameritek Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameritek Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.