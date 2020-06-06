American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Stock Price Up 3%

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) shares rose 3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.22 and last traded at $2.17, approximately 39,484 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 26,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

AHOTF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered American Hotel Income Properties REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TD Securities lowered American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

