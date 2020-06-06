Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,915 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,438.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $963.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,353.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,340.57. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total value of $66,993.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,124.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 322 shares of company stock valued at $410,071. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

