Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Sells 56,000 Shares

Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,823,360.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,368,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,567,541.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.05. Air Lease Corp has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $49.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.10.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $511.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.71 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Air Lease Corp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 11.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Air Lease from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Air Lease by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Air Lease by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Air Lease by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Air Lease by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

