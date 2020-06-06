Aion (AION) Trading Up 15.7% Over Last 7 Days

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. Aion has a market cap of $48.76 million and approximately $4.73 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001172 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, LATOKEN, Bilaxy and Liqui. In the last week, Aion has traded up 15.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.99 or 0.02013555 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00183471 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00045255 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00122493 BTC.

Aion Token Profile

Aion’s launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 429,683,147 tokens. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aion is aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, LATOKEN, BitForex, RightBTC, Koinex, Kucoin, Bilaxy, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, IDEX, DragonEX, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.