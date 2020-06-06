9,073 Shares in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,407,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,766 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the first quarter worth about $58,388,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth about $30,993,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth about $25,821,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth about $21,876,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara stock opened at $99.10 on Friday. Avalara Inc has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $111.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.80.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avalara Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Avalara in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Avalara from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Avalara in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Avalara from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.03.

In related news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $321,040.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,374,662.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $1,098,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 763,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,921,652.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,188 shares of company stock valued at $26,171,566 over the last quarter. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

