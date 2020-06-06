7,891 Shares in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,891 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,863,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,917,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Twilio by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,222,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,193,000 after acquiring an additional 458,920 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,760,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,997,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 54,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $10,310,534.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total value of $383,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,192 shares of company stock worth $48,004,898 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Twilio from $162.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Twilio from $110.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.24.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $196.71 on Friday. Twilio Inc has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $209.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.31. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of -72.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.