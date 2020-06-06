29,350 Shares in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at $1,668,264,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,170,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,482 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth $762,700,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $662,260,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $468,450,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.20.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 125.92%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NLOK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

In other NortonLifeLock news, President Samir Kapuria sold 45,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $930,788.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 291,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,007,423.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

