2,543 Shares in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Iqvia in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 19,443 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,916,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,721,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Iqvia from $175.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Iqvia from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Iqvia from $192.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Iqvia from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.75.

Shares of Iqvia stock opened at $149.58 on Friday. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $169.14. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 135.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Iqvia had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

