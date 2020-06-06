12,850 Shares in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) Acquired by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DCP. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in DCP Midstream by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DCP Midstream by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. raised its position in DCP Midstream by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

DCP opened at $14.11 on Friday. DCP Midstream LP has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $31.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 3.97.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported ($2.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($3.13). DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.06%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

DCP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors lowered DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. R. F. Lafferty decreased their target price on DCP Midstream from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on DCP Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.15.

In other DCP Midstream news, CFO Sean O’brien bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $99,165.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $99,165. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kempen Wouter T. Van bought 64,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $464,400.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 95,150 shares of company stock worth $649,748. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DCP Midstream Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP).

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.