$0.02 EPS Expected for WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) will report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for WPX Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.07. WPX Energy posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WPX Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WPX Energy.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. WPX Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 289.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WPX. ValuEngine raised WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of WPX Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of WPX Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.51.

In other WPX Energy news, Director Robert Herdman purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $117,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,959.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 926,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,426.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $222,900. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in WPX Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in WPX Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in WPX Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WPX Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in WPX Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WPX opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.59. WPX Energy has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 3.58.

WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

