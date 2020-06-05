Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) updated its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.08–0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.5-75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.53 million.Zuora also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.08)-(0.07) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Zuora from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Zuora from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Zuora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zuora from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.92.

NYSE:ZUO opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.75. Zuora has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $16.75.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.65 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 48.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

