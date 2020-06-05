Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) to Buy

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MEC. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mayville Engineering from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Mayville Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE MEC opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.39. Mayville Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The company has a market cap of $120.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.05. Mayville Engineering had a positive return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $108.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.51 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mayville Engineering will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig E. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $60,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert D. Kamphuis purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 47,000 shares of company stock worth $256,910 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

