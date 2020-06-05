Zacks Investment Research Upgrades HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) to Buy

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB offers fashion products with a broad and varied selection for women, men, teens and children through retail outlets mainly in Europe. The Company also sells its products via catalogues and the Internet. The women’s collection includes basics to tailored classics, sportswear, maternity clothes, accessories and shoes. The men’s collections include tailored pieces, modern basics, leisurewear accessories, underwear and shoes. The jeans & denim includes traditional five-pocket jeans, trendy fashion jeans and denim models in organic cotton. H&M’s cosmetics department provides a wide range of makeup, skin care and body care products. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a subsidiary of Ramsbury Invest AB and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.46. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $4.36. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.29.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 26.51%. Equities research analysts expect that HENNES & MAURIT/ADR will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About HENNES & MAURIT/ADR

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

