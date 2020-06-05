Zacks Investment Research Downgrades IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) to Sell

IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ipsen S.A. is a pharmaceutical company. It provide drugs for urology, oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, rheumatology and cardiovascular. Ipsen S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of IPSEN S A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IPSEN S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of IPSEN S A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of IPSEN S A/S in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of IPSEN S A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IPSEN S A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

IPSEN S A/S stock opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.14. IPSEN S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.26.

About IPSEN S A/S

Ipsen SA operates as a pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rheumatology areas. Its products include Somatuline, which is an injectable treatment for acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, a tablet formulation of cabozantinib for renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, and female sterility; and Dysport for motor disorders and muscular spasticity.

