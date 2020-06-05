Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) to Sell

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hanmi Financial Corporation is the holding company for Hanmi Bank, one of the leading banks providing services to the multi-ethnic communities of Southern California with full service offices. Hanmi Bank is a business bank conducting a general community banking business, with its primary market encompassing multi-ethnic small business customers. The bank specializes in commercial, SBA, trade finance, and consumer lending and is a recognized community leader serving the diverse communities throughout Southern California. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hanmi Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of HAFC opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average is $15.03. Hanmi Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $50.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.26 million. Analysts predict that Hanmi Financial will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bonita Lee acquired 4,000 shares of Hanmi Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,363.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Ahn acquired 5,000 shares of Hanmi Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $38,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,986.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 19,260 shares of company stock worth $165,089 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,682,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 349,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 40,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

