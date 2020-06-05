XP Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on June 8th (NYSE:XP)

XP’s (NYSE:XP) lock-up period will expire on Monday, June 8th. XP had issued 72,510,641 shares in its IPO on December 11th. The total size of the offering was $1,957,787,307 based on an initial share price of $27.00. After the expiration of XP’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut XP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered XP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

Get XP alerts:

Shares of XP stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.55. XP has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $43.52.

XP (NYSE:XP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $391.79 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in XP in the fourth quarter valued at $1,297,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of XP during the 4th quarter worth $8,336,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of XP in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,791,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of XP in the first quarter valued at about $1,509,000.

About XP

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for XP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.