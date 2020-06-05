Winnebago Industries, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a report issued on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.12. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

WGO has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Sidoti cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.14.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $62.86 on Friday. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $64.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 2.31.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 12.79%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, Director Christopher J. Braun purchased 2,000 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $55,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,798.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Happe acquired 3,000 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.53 per share, for a total transaction of $112,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,370 shares of company stock worth $209,349 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4,480.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

Featured Article: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.