Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Insider Sells $992,400.00 in Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) insider Marta Benson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $992,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,652.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $85.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.80 and its 200-day moving average is $64.71. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $87.73.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 5,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 95,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 37,191 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 184,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $40.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

