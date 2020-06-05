Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Insider Sells $992,400.00 in Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) insider Marta Benson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $992,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,652.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $85.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.80 and its 200-day moving average is $64.71. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $87.73.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 5,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 95,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 37,191 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 184,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $40.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
