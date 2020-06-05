WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Stock Price Up 7.5% After Dividend Announcement

WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) shares rose 7.5% on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.04, approximately 230,653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 191,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.62%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.42%.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WHF shares. ValuEngine raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. National Securities upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.18 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.67.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, Director John Bolduc purchased 46,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $525,995.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 157,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,464.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joyson Thomas purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $53,975.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $53,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 126,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,330 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 2,894.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.