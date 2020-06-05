Wells Fargo & Co Boosts American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $130.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AXP. Bank of America cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.78.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $106.54 on Friday. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 327.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in American Express by 171.2% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

