Wedbush Weighs in on Arcus Biosciences Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Arcus Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.67). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 631.95% and a negative return on equity of 55.90%. The business had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $15.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

NYSE:RCUS opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.16. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $37.41. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 216.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 42,571 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 15,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

