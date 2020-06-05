Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Trading Up 7.6%

Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) shares were up 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.71, approximately 5,476,394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 5,936,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WPG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Washington Prime Group from $3.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Washington Prime Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $132.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.50 million. Washington Prime Group had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 1.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Washington Prime Group Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Louis G. Conforti purchased 46,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,138.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 84,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,404,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,752,000 after acquiring an additional 521,790 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group during the fourth quarter worth about $565,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,437,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,793,000 after acquiring an additional 369,668 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 624,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 401,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile (NYSE:WPG)

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

