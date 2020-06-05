Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Washington Prime Group from $3.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th.

Get Washington Prime Group alerts:

Shares of WPG opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $131.15 million, a PE ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45. Washington Prime Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.50 million. Washington Prime Group had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 1.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Washington Prime Group will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Louis G. Conforti acquired 46,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,138.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPG. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Prime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Prime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.