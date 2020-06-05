Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 140 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 140 ($1.84) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 58.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VVO. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Vivo Energy from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Vivo Energy from GBX 168 ($2.21) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th.

VVO opened at GBX 88.30 ($1.16) on Wednesday. Vivo Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 59.80 ($0.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 143.40 ($1.89). The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.17. The company has a market cap of $968.54 million and a P/E ratio of 8.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 74.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 98.65.

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It sources, distributes, markets, and supplies various products to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and banking services.

