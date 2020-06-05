Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) Price Target Cut to GBX 112

Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 112 ($1.47) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.84% from the company’s current price.

VVO has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Vivo Energy from GBX 168 ($2.21) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vivo Energy from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

VVO stock opened at GBX 88.30 ($1.16) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 74.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 98.65. The stock has a market cap of $968.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18. Vivo Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 59.80 ($0.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 143.40 ($1.89). The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.17.

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It sources, distributes, markets, and supplies various products to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and banking services.

