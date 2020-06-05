Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Stock Price Down 9.7% After Insider Selling

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR)’s share price dropped 9.7% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $33.25 and last traded at $33.42, approximately 2,021,529 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,096,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.03.

Specifically, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $114,416.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,805 shares in the company, valued at $114,416.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. More sold 18,458 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $516,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,263 shares of company stock valued at $5,877,490 over the last 90 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Vir Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.82.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $513,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $195,000.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

