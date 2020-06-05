VINCI S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of VINCI S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:VCISY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

VCISY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised VINCI S A/ADR from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered VINCI S A/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas raised VINCI S A/ADR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of VINCI S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. VINCI S A/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of VCISY opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average of $24.37. VINCI S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

