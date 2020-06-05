Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 294.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,016,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,942,802,000 after acquiring an additional 230,550 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in General Dynamics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,857,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $680,270,000 after purchasing an additional 101,200 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,805,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $671,054,000 after purchasing an additional 29,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,239,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $569,943,000 after buying an additional 106,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,864,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on GD. Cfra raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Argus cut their price target on General Dynamics from $199.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.46.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $157.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $193.76. The company has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.11 and its 200 day moving average is $160.54.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.