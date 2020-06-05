Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 338.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 31,469 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crowdstrike during the first quarter worth about $314,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Crowdstrike in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the first quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 60.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,846. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $31,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,161,433 shares of company stock valued at $658,655,485. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $95.98 on Friday. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $103.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.97.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $178.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.39 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

