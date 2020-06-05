Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 188 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 459.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $35,949.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total value of $85,289.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 36,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,515.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,654,030 shares of company stock valued at $563,200,724. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

COR stock opened at $119.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 60.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.65. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $90.07 and a 1-year high of $128.47.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $147.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.34 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 32.98% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.69%.

COR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.50.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

