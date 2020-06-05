VF (NYSE:VFC) Trading Up 7.8%

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) was up 7.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.21 and last traded at $64.00, approximately 5,531,832 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,261,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.35.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Raymond James started coverage on VF in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on VF from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on VF from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on VF from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded VF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. VF currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

Get VF alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.21.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). VF had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that VF Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. VF’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

In other news, Director Benno O. Dorer purchased 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,031.28. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VF by 198.9% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VF by 54.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in shares of VF by 37.3% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 754 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

VF Company Profile (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.